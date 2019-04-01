Penquis: April is Child Abuse and Neglect Prevention Month

We can all play a role in making our community a better place for children and families, ensuring that parents have the knowledge, skills, and resources they need to care for their children, we can help prevent child abuse and neglect by creating strong and thriving children, youth, and families in our communities.

Area business are doing their part. Chick- fil-A is selling cookies for a cause throughout the month of April with proceeds helping prevent child abuse and neglect.

We have many events going on that you can find on the Penquis Facebook page including Pinwheel Planting events throughout Penobscot and Piscataquis Counties.

The big event we are focusing on is Project Play in partnership Discovery Museum on April 8, 9:00 am- 12:00 PM- FREE event, open to the public, lunch provided. Geared for ages 0-5

Trudi Plummer from Maine Discovery - There will be age appropriate play stations set up throughout the museum with plenty of time to explore and play.

Time spent together increases the bond between the child and the parent/caregiver, increases brain development and provides those needed social connections for both parents and young children.

Visit the Penquis website to see a variety of workshops and classes and resources for new and expecting parents. www.penquis.org

To learn more about Child Abuse and Neglect Prevention Month visit

https://www.childwelfare.gov/topics/preventing/preventionmonth/

