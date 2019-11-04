Rape Response Services to hold annual dessert auction

Annual Dessert Auction to benefit Rape Response Services.

Rape Response Services offers hope, support, and advocacy to victims and people affected by sexual assault and stalking, they provide education about sexual violence and promote prevention.

There are many ways to talk with us at RRS

To text: Text 1-800-871-7741 from 8 am - 5 pm, Monday-Friday.

To chat: Click here to chat with us from 8 am - 5 pm, Monday-Friday. (Chat available on the website)

To call: Call 1-800-871-7741 anytime.

Our services are free and private* and here for you any time you need them.

https://www.rrsonline.org/

RRS school and community based educational programs give parents, students, community groups, correctional facilities, businesses, educators, social service and health care providers, tools to help stop and respond to sexual assault.

They cover age appropriate and topics including

Persona body safety

Online safety

Media literacy

Healthy relationships

Gender stereotypes

Sexual harassment

Advocate Training

Parents in the Know

The dessert auction will be held on November 22, 2019 @ 6pm at the Masonic Center on Union St in Bangor. It's a family friendly event with free admission and refreshments to be provided. Over 80 desserts will be auctioned off to the highest bidder. Fill your Thanksgiving table with delicious treats without the hassle of baking! Proceeds will help to support services to the community and those affected by sexual violence throughout Penobscot and Piscataquis Counties. Follow our Facebook page for more information and updates