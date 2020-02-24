Penquis: "America Saves Week"

The week of February 24 to 29th is officially America Saves Week (www.americasavesweek.org) encouraging Americans to save more in simple and practical ways.

Since 2007, over 2,000 organizations, including nonprofits, banks, and employers, have helped over 300,000 Americans pledge to save over $650 million. Over 50% of Americans report that they do not have $400 in savings for unforeseen events. We at MaineStream Finance and Penquis would love to help you with some quick tips and tricks for saving more.

• Make it Automatic by setting up "split pay" with your employer or through your bank or credit union. You can set up multiple direct deposits with your employer or with your bank into different accounts each pay period or each month.

• Set a Plan and a Goal No amount to save is too small or insignificant. Set a final amount goal and then a time period to do it in. It can be as little as $10-20 a month and the goals can range from rental deposit, car purchase, home purchase, or even just for a vacation or preparing for holiday purchases next year.

• Prepare for an Emergency Set-up an emergency fund in your bank through a separate account, pre-paid debit card, or even in your house if necessary for common amounts that can create an emergency – car repair, medical bill, furnace breaking, etc. It does not need to be several thousand dollars – often $200 - $500 may be enough!

• Save by Reducing Debt Get rid of as much credit card and other debt as you can – you then save by paying lower fees and interest payments – freeing up cash next month for other needs. One favorite approach is to try the "snowball" approach by focusing on the credit card with the lowest balance (while still paying minimum balances on other debts) and paying it off first – once finished, pay off the next one and so on.

• Save as a Family Have joint savings goals, like a vacation or buying a bike, and make it visual on the fridge, like a United Way Campaign. Also work together on other ways to save together like staying in for game night, turning off the lights, putting spare change in a common bucket, etc. – be as creative as you want!

Get started by making a America Saves Week Pledge, learn more, and get reminders on our website at www.mainestreamfinance.org.

Penquis and MaineStream Finance also administer a program that is a matched savings program for eligible families in Maine, called the Family Development Account (FDA) program. Visit our website or call us at 973-3500 for more information.

