Penquis: Home Energy Assistance Program

Lynn Lugdon manages the heating and energy assistance program, Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP), formerly referred to as LiHEAP.

She stopped by TV5 to share information about 2019/2020 heating assistance program, Home Energy Assistance Program, HEAP.

Penquis began taking applications on September 4.

Priority for appointments are given to households with individuals 60 or over and children 6 and under, according to regulations. That is raised from age 2.

Appointments fill up quickly and we may be booking appointments for non priority households out to December. It can take 6-8 weeks for an application to be approved and the benefit to be available.

A valid photo ID is required, by the primary applicant. When this isn't possible, we can request a waiver.

We accept applications for this heating season until July 15, 2020.

There has been a change in the income guidelines this year, raising the income guidelines, for example a household of 4, qualifies with increased of income of $13,526 from last year.

For a full list of what to bring to your appointment and the new income guidelines, visit the Penquis website. Penquis.org