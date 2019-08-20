Penquis talks about school readiness for young children

Kelly Graffam from Penquis Child Development was in Monday to talk about school readiness for young children and the opportunities to enroll children in Head Start and Early Head Start.

Research shows that from birth to 5 years children build brain pathways are rate never attained again. The importance of early intervention for children with special needs is critical during this time, however, it's equally important for all children to experience quality early childhood education.

The Head Start and Early Head Start program isn't just child care, we are early childhood education providers. We also work with parents and families to help prepare children for school

School Readiness includes:

Health: up to date on physicals and dentals. A tiny tooth ache affects learning.

Getting enough rest.

Limiting electronics.

Being read to.

Eating healthy foods.

Those interested in enrolling their children in Head Start or Early Head Start can call Linda Henderson's contact information.

lhenderson@penquis.org or call 973-3567 or visit www.penquis.org.

