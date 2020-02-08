Penobscot Valley Club reschedules Caribou Bog Ski Race

The Penobscot Valley Club had to reschedule their great Caribou Bog Ski Race, but they found a way to make the new event fun for the whole family.

The "family fun" course was a way of making sure they could still put the trails to good use, with families encouraged to come over and practice.

Organizers were pleased with how it all turned out, despite the circumstances.

"I can hear a lot of kids out here skiing today, and it's great,” says Dan Baumert, an organizer. “First, there weren’t many cars here, now we got ten or so cars in this lot, so I guess word got out despite such short notice."

The ski race has been rescheduled for February 29th.

