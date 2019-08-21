Penobscot Theatre to hold a community event this Saturday

If you're looking for something fun to do this Saturday, head to the Penobscot Theatre in Bangor.

There will be live music, along with tours of the Opera House starting at 10 that morning.

You can learn about its history.

The theater marks its 100th anniversary next year...

"This building is the last of seven to nine Opera Houses that existed in the Downtown area at one time. It was once called "The Little Broadway of The North". Bangor was supposed to be just as big as Boston and New York and now this is the only Opera House that is still standing." –Kathryn Ravenscraft.

There will also be tours at their Scene Shop at 14 griffin road in Bangor.

For more information visit their website at penobscottheatre.org.