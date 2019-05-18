Penobscot Theatre Company Dramatic Academy announces summer program

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Penobscot Theatre Company Dramatic Academy in Bangor has announced their summer program.
This year's theme is the Fabulous 50's.
Tech Track: Session 1 & 2, June 24-21 and July 29- August 18
Session 1: "Bye Bye Birdie", June 24- July 21
Performances: July 18-21
Session 2: "Rebel Without A Cause", July 29- August 18
Performances: August 15-18
"The Man From Planet 52", July 29- August 18
Performances: August 15-18
A limited number of scholarships are available. Contact education@penobscottheatre.org for more information.