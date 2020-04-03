Penobscot Theatre's Dramatic Academy is challenging kids to find their inner playwright

Educators with Penobscot Theatre's Dramatic Academy are encouraging kids to get artistic.

When shutdowns due to Coronavirus began to happen, the theatre had to cancel two of their kid productions for the season.

But they wanted a way to still reach out to and let them know, the theatre is still there and a show of sorts will still go on.

So, Ben Layman, Director of Education for the Penobscot Theatre Company decided to put his theatrical chops to use by inviting kids to story time.

Each day, Layman has story hour for two different age groups.

The first reading begins at 11:30 for the youngest artists.

Layman reads two picture books on Facebook live.

Then at 4:00, he reads a few chapters of a book to the older artists.

Friday, he'll be finishing up "The Secret Garden," one of the scheduled productions that was cancelled.

He also issues weekly dramatic challenges for the kids to complete.

The first was to video yourself reading a poem aloud.

Layman says, "The arts are so important for so many different reasons. Confidence building, problem solving, between even our own peer sets processing emotions and there are so many social rewards to the arts."

The readings and challenges are for all kids - not just those enrolled in dramatic academy.

And the live readings are always available to re-watch in case you miss one.

Layman is also tasking kids with finding their inner playwright.

He says the challenge is an easy one to add to your daily school activities.

The plays should be no more than 5 to 15 minutes long.

He encourages parents to work with their kids on the writing and write several drafts.

He says reading it aloud and acting out specific parts can help kids better comprehend their writing.

When they feel like their play is ready, he wants parents to send it in.

He says, "We're taking those submissions by email, and then we are going to curate what we are calling Northern Wrights Junior. We had a Northern Wrights New Play Festival for years at the theatre, so we are going to have a return to form and produce and curate a festival of these student written plays."

The contest is for ages 4 through 18.

You can choose any topic to write about.

They are planning to host the festival showcasing 10 to 15 of the plays in March of next year.

You can submit your play to education@penobscottheatre.org.