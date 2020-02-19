Penobscot Theatre Company welcomes kids from all over state for acting camp

It’s February school vacation week.

Kids all over Maine are in Bangor, and not just to hit the basketball court.

Some are taking the stage.

Penobscot Theatre Company is holding its annual theatrical day camp.

Kids of all ages are working on their acting skills all week long.

Each day they put on a showcase for their families.

"We've been working with a little bit of stage fighting and some fun improv games," said Winslow from Ellsworth.

"It's very, very fun and we've been doing some fun Shakespeare stuff, like we're doing the first scene of Romeo and Juliet," said Lily from Hermon.

"i think it's fun. I've been here since Monday. Yesterday we did musicals and the day before yesterday we did plays," said Lucy from Portland.

Each day they learn something new and each day they put on a showcase for their families.