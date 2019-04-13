Penobscot Theatre Company issues open casting call for 2019-2020 season

The Penobscot Theatre Company has issued an open casting call for roles in the 2019-2020 season.

Auditions for people aged seven and up will be held on Saturday, May 18th fro 10:00 am to 5:00 pm and Sunday, May 19th from 10:00am to 5:00p.

The season includes seven professional productions with a variety of roles.

Interested parties must send an email to casting@penobscottheatre.org with the subject line "Audition Request," and include in the body of the email the name and phone number of the person who wishes to audition and whether he or she will sing. Requests may take up to ten days to process. Callbacks will take place throughout the summer.

For more information visit: https://www.penobscottheatre.org/.