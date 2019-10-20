Penobscot Theatre Company presents 'Gaslight'

Penobscot Theatre Company is staging a Victorian Melodrama in the truest sense at the Bangor Opera House.

Those at Penobscot Theatre Company say “Gaslight” is a suspenseful thriller that will keep audiences guessing until the end.

Dennis Price returns to Penobscot Theatre Company to play the role of “Detective Rough.”

Price has been seen at many theaters throughout Maine, including Theatre at Monmouth, but PTC audiences may know him best for his deep association with ImprovAcadia.

"Gaslight" runs October 17-November 3 at the Bangor Opera House.

Performances run Wednesdays-Sundays.

Discounts are available for seniors, military, students, educators and groups of eight or more.

Ticket prices range from $15 – $40 and can be purchased by calling the box office between 12pm – 5pm, Monday – Friday at (207) 942-3333 or by visiting www.penobscottheatre.org.

