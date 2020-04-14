Penobscot Theatre Company postpones remainder of 46th season due to coronavirus

The Penobscot Theater Company has postponed the remainder of their 46th season.

The company made the difficult decision due to concerns surrounding coronavirus.

More information regarding postponements of Tell Me On A Sunday, Becoming Dr. Ruth, and 9 to 5: The Musical will be available soon.

Patrons are asked to wait to be contacted by the box office.

According to staff, the impact of the pandemic has been especially devastating to the theatre industry.

Penobscot Theatre Company relies almost solely on ticket and subscription sales to fund their productions.

The company wants to reassure the public that the show will go on.

Current subscribers may renew their subscriptions now.

The 47th Season will be announced at the end of April and new subscriptions will be available to the public on May 4.

If you feel so inclined, the company is also accepting donations.

You can support them by visiting their website.

As for the theatre's dramatic academy, they have cancelled their summer camp programming.

The theatre will be reaching out to parents who have already registered children for these programs.

The Fall Dramatic Academy program for youth and adults will be announced in late May.