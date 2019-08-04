Penobscot Theatre Company offering free preview of upcoming season

Penobscot Theatre Company is inviting the community to enjoy a sneak peek of the 2019-2020 season on Thursday, August 22 at 7:00 p.m at the Bangor Opera House.

This is their 46th season.

The season will open with Woody Guthrie's American Song, September 5-29, a testament to the tenacity of the American spirit.

For a full schedule visit: https://www.penobscottheatre.org/.

Scenes & Songs is free to the public but space is limited and reservations are required. To reserve a seat for general admission, please click here to sign up! or call the box office at (207) 942-3333 (limit 6 seats per reservation).