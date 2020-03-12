Penobscot Theatre Company cancels upcoming public performances

The Penobscot Theatre Company in Bangor has decided to cancel upcoming public performances.

Instead, they're going to record them - without an audience - and post them online.

The Executive Director of the Penobscot Theatre Company says they'll do that for at least the next two shows, "Safety Net" and "The Snow Queen".

They're also working on a way to provide links to live stream the performances from home.

"Safety Net" was scheduled to open to a live audience Thursday night.

"The show must go on, so we are continuing with the performances and will be providing ticket holders and future ticket purchasers. So, people can still purchase tickets for this show," Producing Artistic Director, Bari Newport, said.

"We're currently putting the infrastructure in place to provide this digitally. More information will be out at the beginning of next week. The goal is to open this up to even greater audiences than would have been able to come in," Tricia Hobbs, Production Manager added.

They ask you to consider donating the cost of your ticket to provide financial support for the theatre.

For more information on these events, you can visit penobscottheatre.org.