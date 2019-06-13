Ben Layman, Director of Education at the Penobscot Theatre Company was a guest during our TV5 Morning News on Thursday to discuss the upcoming events planned for the summer.

For more than 40 years, Penobscot Theatre Company has grown in the heart of Maine. Its current vitality is a credit to the vision of the founders, the hard work of all those affiliated with the organization over the years, and the generosity of the community.

Penobscot Theatre Company has its roots in the Acadia Repertory Theatre, founded in Bangor in 1973 by George Vafiadis and Lou Collier. Acadia Rep presented 97 productions in Bangor before Penobscot Theatre Company was incorporated as a 501(c)3 in 1983. The School For Wives was the first play officially produced by the nonprofit.

