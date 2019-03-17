Penobscot Theatre Company releases statement following Saturday night incident

In a statement released on it's Facebook page Sunday afternoon, Penobscot theater company says it's likely pepper spray was accidentally used on stage during it's 5 o'clock performance of ripcord Saturday night.

The statement says during the second act, an item labeled "water," which is typically used as a training product by law enforcement, was "clearly" mislabeled.

Producing Artistic Director, Bari Newport says in the statement "We have been assured by Police and EMTs who were on call last evening… that there are no lasting health consequences for anyone who was present."

The Company says it has sent emails to all patrons in attendance and offers it's "most sincere apologies."

We're told the substance discharged is pending police testing.

Here is the full statement:

"To our March 16th, 5 pm Ripcord patrons,

Last night, in the second act, something unexpected happened: an item labeled as "water" was used on stage. It was an item very typically used as a training product for law enforcement and other safety training scenarios. Despite several other performances that used identical canisters which went off without incident, the canister used last night was clearly mislabeled. While we don’t know at this time (pending police testing) what was in the product (which was labeled: water) it is likely that the product discharged was pepper spray. We have been assured by Police and EMTs who were on call last evening that there are no lasting health consequences for anyone who was present.

We deeply apologize for the discomfort you and everyone else in our audience experienced during the show. We can assure you that we have discontinued the use of this particular item. We invite you back to see the show again, this time with no disruptions in Act II. Please let us know which performance works for you and we’ll happily reserve tickets in your name. Should you be unable to attend another performance of Ripcord, please contact us for credit towards a future production.

We have sent an email to all patrons in attendance last evening with information on how to re-book seats or receive credit.

We offer our most sincere apologies and look forward to seeing you at the theatre.

- Bari Newport, Producing Artistic Director

bari@penobscottheatre.org"