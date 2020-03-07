Penobscot Snowmobile Club hosts 'Squeeze the Throttle' event

Snowmobilers from all over the state made their way to Hermon Saturday for an annual race.

The Penobscot Snowmobile Club held their fourth annual Squeeze the Throttle Vintage and Kids Endurance Races.

Folks gathered to watch 15 divisions of races.

There may not be a ton of snow on the ground but organizers say they were able to make it work.

Byron Ogden of the Penobscot Snowmobile Club says, “We did have to haul in over 500 yards of snow. We did it and the track is excellent. We have to haul every year pretty much anyways. It's just when you lose the snow, you've got other stuff you have to deal with, too."

This was one of the clubs biggest events of the year.

Organizers say they are looking forward to their grass drags in August.

