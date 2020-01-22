Penobscot Regional Communications Center is the busiest in the state

The Penobscot Regional Communication Center is the busiest Public Safety Answering Point in the state.

The director of the center says in 2019 they handled over 63,000 9-1-1 calls.

They also took 289,000 other calls and made 1.5 million radio transmissions.

Chris Lavoie, director of the center, had a flag made to remind the staff to take pride in what they do.

"I'm very proud of my staff for the hard work that they put in. Everyday they come to work they're faced with difficult challenges. The amount of responsibility that they have is huge."

Blake Miller is a senior operator. "It's like juggling chainsaws and you're juggling all this information from your responders, the people that call us, giving that information to our responders plus take business line calls on a day to day basis. We're very very busy."

The center is operated 24 hours a day by the 34 people employed there.