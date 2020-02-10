Penobscot Narrows Bridge reopened after falling ice

The Penobscot Narrows Bridge is back open after a 40 minute closure this morning due to falling ice.

Maine DOT says it starting crashing down from the top of the bridge because of the warmer weather.

"It can fall off in big sheets, so because of the danger we closed the bridge to traffic for a little while. We haven't done it for a couple years, but when we know there's potential danger we want to make sure that any vehicles are off that bridge," said Paul Merrill, Maine DOT spokesperson.

The Narrows Bridge opened in late 2006 and officials say this is only the third time they have closed it for this reason.