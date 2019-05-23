Penobscot Narrows Bridge Observatory opens Friday, May 27th

The Penobscot Narrows Bridge Observatory opens for the season Friday.

If you're looking for some of the best views in the region, find your way to Prospect.

Typically the season begins May 1st, but Maine DOT had to replace a valve in the fire suppression system.

This time of year, it's open from 9 to 5.

It's $6 dollars for Maine residents to take the elevator to the top, $4 for kids ages 5 to 11.

If you're over 65, it will cost you just $2.50.

More info can be found here: https://www.maine.gov/mdot/pnbo/