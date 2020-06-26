Penobscot Marine Museum opens Tuesday

On Tuesday, the Penobscot Marine Museum will welcome back visitors...for a walk.

The Searsport museum will offer guided walking tours of their campus this summer.

They will take place Tuesday evenings and Saturday mornings.

The tours will commemorate Maine's 200th birthday as well as Searsport's 175th anniversary.

"So with all the festivities planned and some of the disappointment that goes along with that," says Executive Director Karen Smith, "this is a great way for us to dive deeper into some of these stories that really define the maritime history of both Maine and Searsport.."

Tours are being scheduled now through early September.

For more information, call the museum at 548-2529 or log onto https://penobscotmarinemuseum.org/

The museum is also offering virtual as well as distance and remote learning programs.

This week, they learned they are the recipient of a grant from the National Endowment for Humanities through the CARES Act.

The funding will also them to expand that virtual programming even more.

