Penobscot Job Corps looking for more students

The Penobscot Job Corps Center in Bangor is accepting new applications for enrollment.

The center offers training to people ages 16 to 24 for a wide variety of careers from welding to healthcare, and they work with employers to find open positions.

The federally funded program is free for those who qualify and includes dormitory housing, a clothing allowance, and more.

200 people are currently enrolled, and the center is looking to add up to 60 more.

Heather Lessner is the Workforce Development Manager for the center. “This is a great program that is free, so if you're not ready for college or you're not sure what it is that you want to do, any kind of free training that can get you a good job with a high wage is the way to go.”

You can call 561-8521 for more information, or visit the center for a public tour every Thursday at 10:30 AM.

