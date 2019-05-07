Penobscot Job Corps Center in Bangor hosting open house

Penobscot Job Corps Center in Bangor is inviting everyone to an open house this week.

It's Thursday from 10 am to two pm.

They'll be giving tours of the campus and talking about job corps programs.

Job corps is free for 16 to 24 year olds.

They provide housing while students go through career technical and academic training programs through the U.S. Department of Labor.

"Job Corps is probably the best kept secret right in our little communities. So, to have people come in and see what we do here and meet our students who are such great success stories for us, it speaks volumes," says Heather Lesner, Workforce Development Manager.

There will be a free cookout and giveaways.

The center is located on Union Street in Bangor.

If you attend, please bring a photo id.

