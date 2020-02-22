Penobscot Fly Fishers to host annual 'Cabin Fever Reliever'

The Penobscot Fly Fishers will host their annual 'Cabin Fever Reliever' event on Saturday, February 29 from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Brewer Auditorium.

The show continues Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

This is a free, family-friendly event to whet your appetite for enjoying the waters and woods of Maine.

The event includes speakers, vendor demonstrations and products, as well as kids activities.

For more information and a speaker schedule, visit Penobscot Fly Fishers on Facebook or visit their website: http://www.penobscotflyfishers.com/