Penobscot County voters will not see bond issue related to jail on November ballot

Penobscot County Commissioners have decided there will not be a referendum question on November's ballot regarding a new or renovated jail.

They say a bond issue doesn't make sense without more work on the matter.

Some of that work has been stalled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Commissioners say they will revisit the overall plan for any expansion or relocation of the county jail to determine what is most practical.

They will be soliciting public input in the future when in-person meetings can be held again.