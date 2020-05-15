Penobscot County seeks $6 million for aging radio communications infrastructure

Penobscot County Regional Communication Center is looking for a six million dollar bond to upgrade their aging radio communications system.

​The system, installed in 1997, handles communications for 65 different agencies.

Much of the equipment has been discontinued, making repairs difficult and expensive.

A study in 2004 found the system had poor coverage and was unreliable.

A 27-million dollar complete system replacement was deemed too expensive at the time.

The six million dollar bond would cover replacement and upgrades of key pieces of equipment.

Chris Lavoie, director of PRCC says the money is needed to keep people safe.

“We have a system right now that is failing rapidly. This is not just an issue for police, fire, EMS, dispatch. This is an issue for every single citizen in Penobscot County. If we don’t have a reliable way to communicate with our responders, ultimately that could make a difference in saving the life of a family member, a friend.”

The bond is scheduled for a county-wide vote on July 14th.