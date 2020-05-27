Penobscot County restaurants prepare for dine-in customers

Starting on Monday restaurants in Penobscot County - where community transmission of the coronavirus has been documented - can allow customers to sit inside and eat.

The governor Wednesday delayed that option in Androscoggin, Cumberland and York Counties.

Governor's in Old Town is among the restaurants ready for indoor dining.

They have already had some other locations open across the state.

Management says they have been working hard to ensure customer and employee safety by following the recommended guidelines.

They'd added space between tables and are asking people to call ahead for a table or when they arrive - to avoid lines at the door.

"We are following the standards that the state has set for us," said Operations Manager Jason Clay. "We're kind of the middleman in that situation. Just want to remind everyone that we are working as hard as we can to be able to accomplish that. Please take that in consideration if you're going to get a little snippy about giving your name or phone number or something like that. If you don't want to do that then don't come out to eat."

They will continue to offer take out - and have a few picnic tables outside the restaurant.