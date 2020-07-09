Penobscot County resident dies with COVID-19

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported one new coronavirus-related death and 26 new cases on Thursday.

The number of Mainers with COVID-19 who have died is 111. The new reported death was in Penobscot County, a woman in her 80's.

The 26 new cases brings the total in Maine to 3,486.

A total of 2,901 Mainers have recovered from the virus, which is an increase of 45 over the past 24 hours.

MAINE CORONAVIRUS DATA:

Deaths: 111

Total cases: 3,486

Confirmed cases: 3,092

Probable cases: 394

Cumulative positivity rate: 3.58%

Patients recovered: 2,901

Active cases: 474

Currently hospitalized: 22

Patients in ICU: 8

Patients on ventilators: 5