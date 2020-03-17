Penobscot County closing government office building for 14 days

Starting Wednesday, March 18th the government office building for Penobscot County is closing for 14 days to help to flatten the curve of the coronavirus.

At a meeting in Bangor Tuesday morning, county commissioners voted unanimously to shut the doors of the old county courthouse. Only essential employees will report to work while maintaining social distancing guidelines. They'll be doing as much business as possible over the phone and through email.

"We've already worked behind the scenes for continuity of operations and all of our departments will be putting information on their websites," said Emergency Management Agency Deputy Director Bradley Nuding. "As far as receiving mail and submitting documents, that will still all be able to be carried out, just in a limited fashion."

Commissioners will reassess the situation at the end of the two week period. If anyone has questions they can call the Penobscot County EMA at 945-4750.