Penobscot County Sheriff's find teachable moment in routine traffic stop

A recent routine traffic stop turned into a teachable moment for the Penobscot County Sheriffs Department.

According to the Sheriff's Department, a small child in the vehicle was scared that the deputy making the stop might do something harmful.

The deputy took the opportunity to reassure the child that he was there to help make sure everyone was safe, and that there was nothing to be afraid of.

The Sheriff’s Department says an email from the child's mother about the impact of the interaction was eye-opening.

“We have to be mindful that even though we think we’re engaging daily, there are still some out there that are watching those newscasts, and are very concerned about how police may approach them or address them,” said Penobscot County Sheriff Troy Morton. “It's a reminder that we have to continue to make relationships with those we serve.”

The Penobscot County Sheriff's Department says it does feel that it has overwhelming support from the community.