Penobscot County Sheriff's Office says five people were seriously injured in Kenduskeag crash

More information has been released about a head on crash that happened last week in Kenduskeag.

The Penobscot County Sheriff's Office says five people were seriously injured and hospitalized.

It happened on Route 15 near Grant Road, causing the road to be closed for several hours.

Authorities say a minivan driven by 38-year-old Patricia Cloukey of Sangerville collided with a pickup truck driven by 47-year-old Robert Myers of Hudson.

The Sheriff's Office says Cloukey had two passengers in her vehicle.

The crash is still being investigated.