Penobscot County Jail Board of Visitors holds online meeting

The pandemic has more and more people turning to technology to talk with one another.

The Penobscot County Jail Board of Visitors is no different.

They held their first online meeting Thursday night through Facebook.

Before COVID-19 hit, a few volunteers would talk with inmates in person to get input on jail services, hear recommendations, and in some cases talk about their personal lives.

Now, because of coronavirus concerns, they have turned to virtual services as a way to stay connected.

Over the course of this time, they've talked to 8 inmates.

Troy Morton, Penobscot County Sheriff, said, "To have laptops and video cameras and microphones in cell blocks so we've had to experiment and try that. Those who are incarcerated have the ability to speak with someone on the outside so they can talk freely and quite honestly we learn a lot from that it validates some of the things we were doing that were working and some things that they hope we could increase."

The jail itself has also changed its way of doing things due to the pandemic.

Officials there say they've allowed inmates more video visits and extended phone calls.

The Board is working on putting together an email so the public can ask questions or leave comments.

Their next meeting is in September.