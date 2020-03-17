Penobscot County Jail deploys six-step response to coronavirus threat

The Penobscot County Jail is looking for ways to expand its phone systems and video visitation program. It comes after the Maine Department of Corrections announced on Monday it is suspending in-person visits to its facilities.

Sheriff Troy Morton updated Penobscot County Commissioners Tuesday morning on the jail's response to the threat of coronavirus. Among other steps, he is requesting additional supplies and increasing the frequency of cleanings at the jail.

It's all a part of a six-step process the sheriff's department has in place to respond to events like a pandemic.

"Running a correctional facility, we know that we deal with an at-risk population and we have many of these processes already in place," said Morton. "It's really a matter of ramping them up."

Officials are currently working to reduce the number of people brought into custody. They're focusing on individuals they believe represent a threat to the public.