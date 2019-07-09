Penobscot County Health Care receiving grant for nurse residency program

Penobscot Community Health Care will receive a $1.7 million grant to support a Nurse Practitioner Residency Program.

PCHC believes that this grant will have a huge positive impact on Central Maine.

"The needs in this community for access to primary and preventative care services are significant and dramatic. There's a severe shortage of health care providers across the country most especially in rural areas and in the state of Maine. We wanted to not only improve the number of people who come here and stay and settle here and engage in primary care practice but also to deepen their knowledge and their skills and the quality of care they can deliver which is what a residency program can provide," said PCHC President/CEO Lori Dwyer.

The program is expected to begin in September of 2020.