Penobscot County District Attorney's Office offering new diversion program

A new program being offered by the Penobscot County District Attorney's Office is helping those charged with non-violent minor crimes get back on their feet.

On Wednesday, they offered the first Prosecutorial Diversion Program.

In collaboration with local community partners, they presented a two hour educational program dealing with issues related to substance abuse.

15 people saw their convictions for shoplifting dismissed.

The hope is these individuals will maintain a clean record because a theft conviction, even for shoplifting, can have a negative impact on those trying to get a job.

"By doing this today I think we've taken a hurdle away. We're offering people a second chance so that their theft conviction will not be a barrier to them getting a good job in the future," said Penobscot County District Attorney, Marianne Lynch.

We're told this program was made possible through the support of the Bangor Area Recovery Network and other agencies who donated their time and resources.

