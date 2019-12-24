Penobscot County Dispatchers were keeping an eye out for Santa on Christmas Eve

Penobscot County Dispatchers were keeping track of Santa Claus Christmas Eve night for all to hear.

Calling out to all first responders in the area to help locate a man with white hair, a white beard, and riding a sleigh.

"It's nice to be able to do this and bring a little bit of joy to our communities and we get several requests a year to use different people's addresses. The responder get into it as well they'll talk on the radio back to us and give us updates," said Chris Lavoie, Director of the Penobscot Regional Communications Center.

Some dispatchers have fond memories of their own.

"We always go to my grandmother's and you know, we'd know the time it was coming in so we'd all gather around in the kitchen. We turned on the scanner or the pager, we'd sit around and listen and wait for Penobscot. As a kid you're standing their waiting for Santa Claus so you'd love to know where Santa Claus is," said Kendrick McCarthy.

The tradition originally began in 1997, and has remained nearly unchanged.

