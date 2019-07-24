Penobscot Community Health Care receives grant to help reduce overdose deaths

Penobscot Community Health Care has received a grant to help reduce deaths due to overdose.

The $50,000 will be used to distribute naloxone, a medication that reverses the effects of an opioid overdose.

It will allow for the purchase of 900 doses of the medication over a one year period.

Lori Dwyer,President/CEO Penobscot Community Health Care, said, "This allows us in our community to get this resource out to individuals, to give them a second chance at life, and potentially the opportunity to find their way into a recovery program where we can provide the services they need to bring their life back on track."

The funds were provided by the Doree Taylor Charitable Foundation.