Penobscot Commissioners go back to drawing board with plans for new county jail

County commissioners are now moving on from a previous plan to build a new jail at the site of the former YMCA on Hammond Street..

That plan would have built a jail 8 stories tall, with 250 beds and would cost upwards of $70 million.

"The correctional facility would be state of the art, much more of a correctional atmosphere. Much better for the people who happen to be inside and also better for the staff. It would address a lot of short comings in the current jail," said Peter Baldacci, Penobscot County Commissioner Chairman.

Members of the public spoke out against it at a meeting last week - one even calling it a concrete monolith.

The overall reaction from the public has been against the 8 story jail plan. The property the cities architects are working with brings challenges. Trying to fit a larger building where the old one sits seems unlikely at this point. So the city's options are dwindling to renovating the old one, or moving it to a new site.

"To go away from the tall building which we're hearing folks not all folks are in favor of. We'll spread that out a little bit and will lead to less efficiency in the layout," said Robert Frank, Principal of WBRC.

There's no timeline as commissioners begin their new plan.

"We tried to listen to the feedback, and we learned from the process so I'm encouraged that I think we can come up with a more realistic plan that still addresses our needs," said Baldacci.

