Monday is Veterans Day.

Students at Penobscot Christian School in Bangor were saying thanks to our nation’s heroes through song Wednesday.

Students in preschool through eighth grade participated.

They performed a number of different patriotic songs from “Battle Hymn of the Republic” to “God Bless America.”

Staff say they tried to be more intentional about teaching students about our nation’s history and why it is so important to pay tribute to our veterans.