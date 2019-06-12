Penobscot County Sheriff's Office holds annual inspections

Penobscot County Sheriff's Deputies and their cruisers were in tip-top shape Wednesday.

It was their annual Light Inspection Day.

Officials walked around each individual, making sure their uniforms, vehicles, and equipment were all in check.

The day brings everyone together- something Sheriff Troy Morton says doesn't happen often.

Sheriff Morton said, "It's incredible to have us together to look at the amount of equipment, the amount of work they put into their vehicles, taking personal care of these vehicles, and making sure that we are able to provide the highest level of service to those we serve throughout the county."

Sheriff Morton said they serve more than 50 communities in Penobscot County.