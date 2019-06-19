Pennsylvania man in court in Bangor

A Pennsylvania man today pleaded guilty to having drugs in Maine.

36-year-old Fernando Gotay was in court in Bangor.

He was also wanted for a parole violation from Pennsylvania where he was convicted of manslaughter and drug dealing.

Court records say Gotay shot a person who died.

We're told Gotay was given permission to go to Florida but instead traveled to Maine where he was not allowed.

He'll be returned to Pennsylvania.

Here in Maine, he's being fined a thousand dollars on the drug charges.