Penobscot Theatre Company's 'Safety Net' play goes virtual

The show must go on unless there's a mandate from the Governor saying it can't.

The Penobscot Theatre has had to close its doors but there's no business like show business.

Tickets have already been purchased for the current show "Safety Net."

And staff say patrons will still get to see it from the comfort of their own home.

They will be live streaming performances of the show.

They've even added a few show dates.

Don't have tickets?

They're still selling them.

Staff say this show is very important for people to see and timely.

"I realized that what this show is about at its core is compassion. It's about being patient with yourself and with the people around you and with giving people the grace to experience fear however they're going to experience it. Feelings are non-negotiable, right? It is what it is so just allowing people the opportunity to navigate that on their own is really important. Whether you're talking about substance abuse disorder and its impact on a family or a community or whether you're talking about an emergency like coronavirus."

You can purchase tickets through their website penobscottheatre.com.

Folks who already bought tickets will receive an email with information on how to watch the live stream.

If you have any issues you're asked to call the box office.

Staff are also asking for donations to help support employees of the theatre during the outbreak.

An anonymous donor has offered to match $25,000 in donations to supplement incomes.

