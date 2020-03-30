Pen Pal program keeping Big Brothers Big Sisters connected

Now that school is out, Big Brothers Big Sisters needed to find a way to keep kids connected with their mentors since they wouldn't be meeting in person.

They've launched a pen-pal program called "Bigger Together" and are bringing back the lost art of letter writing.

Big Brothers Big Sisters says it's been a great experience for the kids to get letters in the mail from their bigs.

For most of them, it's their first experience putting addresses and stamps on envelopes, and in just two weeks, the program has already had over fifty letters sent between pen-pals.

"We love seeing these letters go back and forth, seeing our kids stay connected with their bigs, and we want our bigs to know how much they are appreciated," said Gwendolyn Hudson, Executive Director, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Maine.

For More information on Big Brothers Big Sisters, visit www.bbbs.org