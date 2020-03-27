Person tests positive for coronavirus at Pen Bay Medical Center released from hospital, recovering at home

Hospital officials say a person at Pen Bay Medical Center in Rockport who tested positive for the coronavirus is now recovering at home.

That test result came back earlier this week.

We're told the person was briefly hospitalized.

They say all proper safety measures were taken to protect all patients and staff.

PBMC says they're evaluating patients who have signs and symptoms for the virus.

They say they're well prepared to take care of anyone who tests positive for COVID-19.

They add if you think you may be feeling sick, call your doctor first.