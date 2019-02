A Pembroke man pled not guilty to manslaughter charged in an Ellsoworth courtroom Thursday.

32-year-old Merril Muncey also pled not guilty to a charge of aggravated OUI.

37-year-old Tonya Leach was killed when the pick-up she was in went off the road and rolled over.

Police say it wasn't clear at first who was driving but after investigating believe it was Muncey who was legally drunk.

He's being held on $5,000 bail.