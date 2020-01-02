Pembroke man accused of causing deadly crash in 2018 goes before judge

A man from Pembroke accused of driving drunk and causing a deadly crash in Osborn in 2018 was in court.

Merrill Muncey is facing two new charges, including having alcohol - which is a violation of his bail conditions.

He pleaded not guilty to that and resisting arrest.

Muncey faced similar charges last year.

Thursday, the judge read from court documents saying Muncey was belligerent with the officer, headbutted the inside of the cruiser, and made serious threats.

"Threatened to kill the officer, have his family killed several different times, to burn down the officer's home with his wife and children inside, and said that he would enjoy the smell of their burning bodies," said the judge.

Muncey is being held on $5,000 bail.

He'll be in court again in Millinocket in February.

It was June of 2018 when 37-year-old Tonya Leach of Patten was killed when the pick-up she was in went off Route 9 and rolled over.

At the time, police said they weren't clear who was driving.