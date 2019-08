Police say a vehicle struck a pedestrian in Old Town Tuesday evening.

Officials say it happened on Stillwater Avenue near Governor's restaurant around 5:15 p.m.

We're told the pedestrian a 35-year-old woman was taken to the hospital with serious injuries that are not expected to be life-threatening.

The driver of the vehicle was uninjured.

Police did reconstruct the scene.

Authorities say the accident is under investigation.