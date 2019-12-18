Pedaling for Parkinson's: New program offered at local YMCA's

Walter Barnard who is a participant says, "people with Parkinson's have been advised to exercise, and that's what I am trying to do."

Folks at the Waldo County Y-M-C-A are Pedaling for Parkinson's in hopes of living a healthier and happier life.

Barnard says, "after I get off the bike I am kind of wobbly, but the next day I seem to be able to walk better."

This new program is for people with Parkinson's disease and provides fast-paced cycling to help reduce symptoms.

Tamara Blades, Wellness Director says, "we know that by just some data that our state has a high prevalence of it, so we are trying to make people healthier."

Some of the ways peddling this bike helps folks with Parkinson's is it reduces tremors and helps improve speech and balance.

"What is your goal?"

Barnard says, "go a little faster and try to walk better because my balance is terrible, and so being here I can do it much better than being on a regular bike."

Research conducted by the Cleveland Clinic showed peddling three times a week for an hour reduced symptoms by 35-percent.

Blades says, "improve the quality of life of the participants and their caregivers, educate them and the public about the benefits of staying active once you're diagnosed, and more money for research."

YMCA's all across the state have this program now.

T learn more, contact your local Y.