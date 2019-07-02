Lockdown lifted, no evidence of shots fired at Pease Air National Guard Base, officials say

The situation at Pease Air National Guard Base was under control, officials said, some time after the base was placed in lockdown Tuesday after possible shots were heard.

At approximately 11:30 a.m., Pease Air National Guard received multiple reports that noises sounding like gunfire were heard in Building 100 on base, officials said,

Base security along with state and local law enforcement responded on scene.

After a thorough search, law enforcement determined there was no threat.

The all clear was given just after 12:30 p.m.